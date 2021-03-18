Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 45,290 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Commercial Metals worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

