Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 279,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

