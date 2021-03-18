Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,771. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE WD opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

