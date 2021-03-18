Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 612.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

ZG opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

