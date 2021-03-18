Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Barnes Group worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

