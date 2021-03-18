Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,599 shares of company stock valued at $40,859. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

