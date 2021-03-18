Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Select Medical worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of SEM opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

