Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Globant worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 122.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.