Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,973,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,213,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $14,024,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,143,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 604,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

