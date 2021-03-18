Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,902 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Korn Ferry worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 238.41 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.