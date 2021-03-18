Rhumbline Advisers Buys 20,595 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.97 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

