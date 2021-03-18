Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,652 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Shake Shack worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.74, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

