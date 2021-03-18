Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,098 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 74.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

