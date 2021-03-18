Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,929 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Cogent Communications worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 147.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

