Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,993 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Integer worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

