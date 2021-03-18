Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,215 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of NuVasive worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -308.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

