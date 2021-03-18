Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $4,918,137. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

