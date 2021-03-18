Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of US Foods worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after buying an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after buying an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

