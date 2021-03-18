Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

