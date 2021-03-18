Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,327 shares of company stock worth $17,364,072. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

