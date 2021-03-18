Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $262.63 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.18.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

