Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.46 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.