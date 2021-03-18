Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

