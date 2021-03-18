Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.53 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Kirby worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

