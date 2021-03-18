Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 122,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

