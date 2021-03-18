Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Patterson Companies worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

