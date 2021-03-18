Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Papa John’s International worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

