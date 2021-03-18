Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of LPLA opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $144.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

