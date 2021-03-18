Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,044 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

