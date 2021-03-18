Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,341 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of BlackLine worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

