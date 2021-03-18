Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 53,648 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $2,422,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.