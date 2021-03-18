Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,837 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Redfin worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 51,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

