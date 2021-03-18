Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Independent Bank worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

