Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of ManTech International worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

