Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,226 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Inphi worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after buying an additional 181,264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,633,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

