Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,351 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

