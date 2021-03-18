Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 6.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 474,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 463,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.