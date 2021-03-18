Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Up to $485.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34), but opened at GBX 502 ($6.56). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.35), with a volume of 47,844 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The stock has a market cap of £297.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

