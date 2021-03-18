Richard M. Hotchkiss Sells 2,408 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $153,726.72.

Shares of FDBC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424. The company has a market cap of $288.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

