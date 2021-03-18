RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading 170.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 170.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 215,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

