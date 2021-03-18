Rio DeFi One Day Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

