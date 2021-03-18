Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.42. 123,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

