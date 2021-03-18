Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
NYSE:RIO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.42. 123,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
