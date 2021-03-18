RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.92

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.92 and last traded at C$19.81, with a volume of 71484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.63.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

