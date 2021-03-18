RioDeFi Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and $6.34 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars.

