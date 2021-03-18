Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 9.7%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.36. 1,916,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,761,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.