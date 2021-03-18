Robert J. Fisher Sells 205,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.