Robert Will Acquires 5,000 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 468,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,738. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.80.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

