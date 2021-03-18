Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 12.4%

Mar 18th, 2021


Shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) were down 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.80 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 9,573,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 24,808,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

