Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) were down 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.80 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 9,573,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 24,808,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

