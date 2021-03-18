Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 5.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 12,791,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 25,395,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

