Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $54.59. Approximately 555,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 469,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

